Police are investigating a two-in-one burglary in Harrogate in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).
The force said offenders broke into a home on Columbine Grove, Harrogate, at around 3am and stole the victims’ silver Vauxhall Astra before crashing it into a wall on Bramham Drive and making off on foot.
The force added: "Enquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible.
"Anyone with information, including doorbell/dash-cam/CCTV footage, that can assist the investigation should email CIDHarrogate@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200143217
