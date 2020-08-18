AN ONLINE platform for childcare providers, parents, schools and tutors has discovered that nearly half of British parents (45 per cent) would not get their child vaccinated against Covid-19.
The survey of more than 5,000 parents and guardians by Childcare.co.uk discovered that a fifth (20 per cent) of those who would reject a vaccination believe that Covid-19 is ‘fake and doesn’t really exist’. Five out of six of those parents (86 per cent) think the vaccination would be unsafe with ‘nasty’ side effects, and a third (35 per cent) answered that there is no need as children are ‘practically immune’ from the virus.
The poll also asked parents about sending their children back to school in September.
Results discovered that a third (30 per cent) are not planning on sending their children back next month, with two thirds (64 per cent) stating this is because they don’t believe it’s safe. The majority of these parents (91 per cent) plan to continue homeschooling.
Of the 70 per cent of parents who are taking their kids back to school, two thirds (66 per cent) believe the risks of their child missing out on their education outweigh the risks of contracting Covid-19, and half (50 per cent) think it is now safe for them to return.
The full survey results can be found at: https://www.childcare.co.uk/news/vaccine.
Childcare.co.uk is a platform which allows parents to search for and connect with babysitters, childminders, nannies, nurseries, private tutors and schools and also allows childcare providers to advertise their services. The site has more than two million users nationwide and is the largest online community for parents in the UK having launched in 2009.
