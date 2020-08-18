SUPPORT is on hand for students collecting their GCSE results in York on Thursday.

After a Government U-turn, CGSE results will be now based on grades predicted by teachers, as students were unable to take formal examinations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city's education chief City of York Council, Cllr Ian Cuthbertson is reminding young people across the city of the support available at this challenging time.

Cllr Cuthbertson, the council’s executive member for education, said: “We recognise that results days can be a daunting time for school leavers, and that the unprecedented grading arrangements this year are creating additional challenges for students and their families.

“The important thing to remember is that whatever your results, support and advice is available. Whether you didn’t quite get the results you were after, or you want to change your plans, there are several services across the city which can help you take your next steps.”

Support is available for school leavers who are seeking an apprenticeship or employment opportunity, wanting to move into full time education in York or who are concerned about their personal circumstances acting as a barrier to accessing education, employment or training.

People can find support in York from:

• Their school. Teaching staff will be able to support pupils with their next steps.

• Careers Advisers employed by our schools

• Admissions teams at York College and Askham Bryan College

• City of York Council Learning and Work Advisers in our Young People’s Service at 30 Clarence Street; pre booked appointment slots are available and advisers can support with searching for vacancies, developing your CV, completing applications and preparing for interviews. Tel: 01904 555400

• National Careers Service – for local employment and training opportunities; or call the national help-line 0800 100 900

• Council-led ‘York Apprenticeship Hub’ – find us on Facebook @ York Apprenticeships; email us at York.apprenticeships@york.gov.uk; www.york.gov.uk/yorkapprenticeships for local apprenticeship vacancies. There are still around 50 opportunities in the city and many more in Leeds across a range of sectors and job roles and we can sign post you to agencies and training providers.

Advice is also available online through a handy ‘next steps’ factsheet for A Level or GCSE students, which explains many of the options available, including apprenticeships and further learning https://www.york.gov.uk/LBYSupportForParents#facts

The council is running and live Facebook Q&A on Tuesday 25 August from 5pm-6pm live at facebook/CityofYork or watch it back on www.york.gov.uk/asktheleaders to help answer questions on next step options for students aged 16-25. The expert panel will include representatives from York College, York sixth forms, York Apprenticeship Hub, Jobcentre Plus, UniConnect and a Learning and Work Adviser.

Support is also available for anyone who is particularly worried about their results and next steps.

York mind offer services to young people at https://www.yorkmind.org.uk/ , email office@yorkmind.org.uk or call 01904 643364

For young people who prefer online messaging there is Kooth.com.

Kooth is a free, online counselling and emotional wellbeing platform for young people aged 11 to 18 (you can use Kooth until you turn 19 yrs old).

The Kooth website allows young people to gain anonymous access to advice, support and guidance on any issue that is affecting their wellbeing. From friendship or relationship issues, family disagreements or difficult home lives, to concerns around eating, anxiety, stress, depression, self harm, suicidal thoughts etc.

Their qualified counsellors can give young people the support they need, when they need it. Kooth.com’s live chat service is available from Monday to Friday 12 noon - 10pm, Saturdays and Sundays 6pm - 10pm and is accessible through mobile, tablet and desktop. completely free of charge.

According to Dr Lynne Green, chief clinical officer at Kooth, said: “We have seen a 659% increase in exam stress over the past two months, culminating in a sharp spike in recent weeks. The confusion over A levels was not only incredibly damaging for those who it directly affected, but has also led to a very real sense of dread from many GCSE students across the country. Whilst the Government may now have u-turned on this issue, it is simply not possible to undo the damage done to our children’s mental health that easily. It is vitally important that we work alongside our young people to help them manage their anxiety in whatever way it manifests and urgent support is needed to do so.”