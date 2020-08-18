PROPOSED regional caps on the government’s Help to Buy scheme are set to cut off first-time buyers from purchasing new-builds in York and other cities, according to research by rental payments firm flatfair.

Presently, anyone moving to a newly built home and taking advantage of the Help to Buy equity loan to boost their purchasing power can buy a property worth up to £600,000. But from April next year, only first-time buyers will be eligible for the scheme and maximum property values will be restricted on the region.

It means many hopeful homebuyers will be priced out of York, because the average price of a new-build sits at £326,662 according to the latest Land Registry figures - £98,562 higher than the proposed price cap for the Yorkshire region - £228,100.

Since the regional caps were revealed in November 2018 average new-build prices have increased in York, which was this year revealed as the second fastest-growing city in the UK. The average price surged by £7,519 between November 2018 and January this year.

Ben Hudson, director at York-based estate and letting agency Hudson Moody, said he is “concerned” by the proposed regional cap of £228,100, “as this will make it even more difficult for first-time buyers to get on the housing ladder.” He added: “I understand the government are currently reviewing this and we hope it will be increased .We receive a great deal of interest in the Help to Buy scheme which has made the dream of owning a property more of a reality over the last few years for many who otherwise would have found it impossible.”

Research has revealed a third of prospective homeowners under 35 are putting the dreams of homeownership on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, owning partly to a far lower number of low-deposit mortgages on offer.

The latest setback for ‘Generation Rent’ has sparked calls for mortgage lenders to take into account tenants’ rental payments when considering applications because they often pay more to private landlords than they would in monthly mortgage repayments.

Franz Doerr, CEO of flatfair, which offers a deposit alternative, commented: “While Help to Buy has helped many thousands of first-time buyers get a foot on the property ladder, any reengineered version of the scheme must go further so as to not exclude young people from high-growth areas.

“But for too many towns and cities, the proposed caps fly in the face of the Government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda and demonstrate a lack of joined-up thinking.

“By locking the very people - high-skilled, young professionals - out of the areas in which they are needed to drive economic growth and spatial rebalancing, Help to Buy 2.0 could already be dead in the water for many hopeful homeowners.

“Clearly, more collaboration is needed between Government, local authorities, developers and mortgage lenders in order to open up the prospect of ownership to ‘Generation Rent’. A good place to start would be for banks to role out Experian-style credit checks on tenants rental history, who often pay more to their landlord each month than they would be on mortgage repayments.”