Social media influencers are very well know figures that you’ve probably never heard of.

They have built up a significant online following and are navigating social media and using it to generate income.

Here are five social media influencers that live right on your doorstep in Yorkshire.

Owen Clough

Owen has millions of subscribers on YouTube (Photo: Owen Clough)

Although Owen might seem like an ordinary 17-year-old, he has amassed a huge following on YouTube.

The Clifton Moor lad has over 3.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel ‘ItsOwen’.

Some of his most popular videos are about the popular online video game, Fortnite- his video ‘6 Times Fortnite Roasted PUBG (Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds) received 6.6 million views.



Owen spoke to the York Press and said: "I used to just enjoy making videos for fun with my friends and loved it- then I realised it was possible to earn money from it.

Owen Clough with his dream car (Photo: Owen Clough)



"I worked on it for years to make sure it became my full time career, and everything paid of when my channel started blowing up at the age of 15.



"Thanks to my YouTube career, I was able to buy my dream first car."



Pronunciation with Emma

Loading The U.K. is currently experiencing a heatwave 🔥 and I’m slowly roasting alive. This kind of weather reminds me that I need to finally book a hair appointment. 💇🏼‍♀️ I haven’t cut my hair in over 2 years because I donate it to a charity in the U.K. which makes wigs for children who sadly suffer from hair loss due to cancer and alopecia. When I tell people that I donate hair, some of them find it to be such a weird thing, but is it really weird to think that through such a simple act you can change a child’s life while they’re going through the worst point of their life? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Is there anything that you donate? Besides my hair, I donate my blood, my time to helping others, and any unwanted items such as clothes and books. Is donating common in your country? What do you usually donate? It would be great to see what other people do in other parts of the world. 😄 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Oh, and if you’ve read this far, join me on Twitch tomorrow at 4pm UK time! I’ll be speaking in Spanish for one hour and English for the other hour. For more details, follow me on my gaming account @procrastinationwithemma on Instagram and Twitter (Procrastination with Emma) and don’t forget to follow me on Twitch (Procrastination with Emma).✌️🤓 View on Instagram

(Instagram/@pronunciationwithemma)

If you’re looking for an educational influencer to follow, then Pronunication with Emma is the ideal channel to follow.

The 28-year-old is from York and she teaches English online. Her social media accounts are to help ESL (English as a second language) and EFL (English as a foreign language) speakers to improve their listening and speaking skills.

She has 79,000 subscribers on YouTube and her most popular video is ‘How To Pronounce the Alphabet in English’ which received over 218,000 views.

Emma also currently has 144,000 followers on Instagram where she posts bite-sized videos, teaching tips and the occasional picture of herself.

Lauryn Ellis

Loading Just seeing if blondes have more fun 👀 Outfit @festi.fitz Shoes and bag @mollymaehague @egoofficial View on Instagram

(Instagram/@laursellis)

Lauryn comes from East Yorkshire and has over 27,000 followers on Instagram (@laursellis)

She regularly posts pictures of her lifestyle and her outfits.

Beyond Instagram, Lauryn is also a singer and a blogger- she has even written her own self-help book called ‘The Greatest Gift my Mother Gave Me: Heal Yourself’.

If Lauryn looks familiar to you, you might recognise her from the BBC Three show, Eating With My Ex.

Zanna van Dijk

Loading Hiking outfits: expectation vs reality 🤣 [swipe right for a treat] 👌🏼 But seriously, mountains are unpredictable AF and I always recommend packing for all eventualities! You can go from sweating in bright sunshine to shivering inside a rain cloud in record time 🌧 If you want to know what kit I take on a day hike I just published a blog post with my full packing list! The link for my website is in my bio ❤️ #hiking #exploremore #getoutdoors #switzerland #visitswitzerland #myswitzerland #grindelwald #swissmountains #mountaingirls #girlswhohike #travelblogger #hikingblogger #hikingadventures View on Instagram

(Instagram/@zannavandijk)

https://www.instagram.com/zannavandijk/?hl=en

This glamourous fitness and food blogger is an avid traveller who has visited more than 52 countries- but she originally comes the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Over on her Instagram page, she has amassed over 317,000 subscribers, documenting her travels and fitness journey, with a few food reviews thrown in too.

Lisa Dawson

Loading Managed to dry hair with actual hairdryer, put on new holiday dress, mascara and stand in front of wall without expiring in the 44 degree heat 🙌🏻 I KNOW 😑 The things I do for Instagram 🙄 Obvs five minutes after this I was forced to remove it and put something else on as I was about to collapse in sweat 😬 But hey, MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! 😂 Tonight we’ve been for a delish meal in @korsankalkan fish restaurant (the oldest restaurant in Kalkan!) and I am so going to miss all of this amazing Turkish food we’ve been sampling since we’ve arrived 🇹🇷 Tomorrow we are going to @indigo_beach_kalkan for breakfast as Max is going to have a water ski lesson (making the most of this before we go home on Saturday and my children return to their default position in front of the X Box 😑). Hope you’ve all had lovely days! . My dress is from @the_mie (based in Lagos) and I apologise in advance as their dresses are basically all massive goals and I need all of them 🙌🏻 Bought after seeing on the lovely @emmarosestyle 🌷 . #supportsmallbusiness #shopsmall #supportblackbusiness #wiwt #holidaydress #reddress #fashionover40 #over40style #ootd #whatiwore #shopsmallbusiness View on Instagram

(Instagram/@_lisa_dawson_)

Obsessed with interior design? Then this popular lifestyle writer and blogger could be the perfect one for you to follow.

She currently has 170,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts aesthetically pleasing shots of her York home.

Lisa also posts interior design and organisational tips.