TWO wanted men that sparked a police manhunt yesterday have been arrested, North Yorkshire Police has confirmed.
On Monday police vans, cars and a helicopter descended on Cornlands Road, Acomb, York, as part of ongoing enquiries to locate the two men.
Cordons were put in place and the road was closed for a time while the operation was underway.
Officers entered the property at 1pm. Despite a thorough search, with the assistance of a police dog, no one was located inside.
The police operation continued and the men, known as Marley Ward, 29, and Kyle Illingworth, 29, were arrested in the Humberside area. They are being held in police custody for questioning.
The police have thanked residents for their support, patience and understanding while the police operation was carried out.
