AWARDS celebrating the best of the country's tourism industry have crowned Grays Court in York the best small hotel of the year.

VisitEngland ranked the historic, luxury hotel among the top tourism establishments in the country when it announced the winners of its annual Awards for Excellence last night.

It is a major vote of confidence for the city's tourism sector as operators strive to come back from the crippling coronavirus lockdown.

Grays Court scooped the gold award, with Cary Arms & Spa, Devon taking silver and Seaham Hall, County Durham, winning bronze.

Grays Court, which is the only privately-owned building in York with direct access to the city walls, is one of the most historic buildings in England and the oldest inhabited house in York.

The hotel, in the shadow of York Minster, created an outdoor bar within its walled gardens to welcome back guests in July after being closed for more than three months

The 19 category winners were announced during a virtual awards event hosted by Julia Bradbury from The Outdoor Guide, in a range of categories.

These included Experience of the Year to Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year, the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award, Business Events Venue of the Year, the Taste of England Award to the Pub of the Year and the New Tourism Business Award.

The VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, now in its 31st year, celebrate and champion innovation, quality and best practice across the industry, recognising businesses and individuals who raise the bar of England’s tourism offer.

The winners were selected from hundreds of tourism businesses across England, including hotels, self-catering accommodation, B&Bs, glamping operators, attractions, restaurants, pubs, museums and conference centres.

Tourism Minister Nigel Huddleston said: "Not only does our tourism industry offer incredible experiences to those who holiday here, it supports millions of jobs up and down the country. I'm delighted to see so many great establishments, from major Lincolnshire attractions to boutique Yorkshire hotels, being celebrated.

"This important sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus and we have helped with an unprecedented package of measures including the job retention scheme, a years' business rates holiday and most recently a £4 billion reduction in VAT benefitting the sector.

"I would like to congratulate all the winners and businesses around England who are doing an outstanding job in showcasing the best in tourism. I encourage everyone to get out, Enjoy Summer Safely, and experience everything England has to offer."