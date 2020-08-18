THE man at the top of a York college has called for the Government exam results U-turn to apply to vocational qualifications too.

York College principal and chief executive Lee Probert said: "This is, finally, some welcome news. York College already decided to admit students for Sept 2020 using their Centre Assessed Grades. We've said throughout that it's teachers' professional judgements that count. We now need the same to apply to vocational qualifications too.

"Given the very late announcement that Centre Assessed Grades will become students’ final exam grades - we will be emailing out Centre Accessed Grades (CAGs), for A Level, AS Level & GCSE results by Thursday."

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is facing calls for clarity for students and universities after his major U-turn over GCSE and A-level grades in England yesterday.



Mr Williamson back-tracked yesterday to say results estimated by teachers could be used after mounting anger over the downgrading of about 40% of A-level grades by exams regulator Ofqual on the basis of a controversial algorithm.

There is still uncertainty over Btec vocational results, with Mr Williamson saying his department is working with awarding body Pearson to extend the change to the vocational qualifications.



The Cabinet minister apologised for the “distress” caused by the abandoned policy which was intended to give fair results to pupils who could not sit exams because of the coronavirus crisis.

Tory MP and chair of the education select committee Robert Halfon wrote in The Sun: “This is a mega mess. But it is better to right something that is wrong than proceed with disaster.”

Thousands will now receive increased grades but questions remained unanswered for universities, which have had a temporary cap on places scrapped, and students, who still face uncertainties over university places.

Alistair Jarvis, chief executive of Universities UK, which represents vice-chancellors, called for “urgent clarification” from the Government on a number of “crucial issues”.

He said the change “at this late stage” will “cause challenges” for capacity and staffing as he called on ministers to “step up and support universities”.

Other questions for Mr Williamson include whether students who have accepted an offer based on moderated grades can switch institutions, and when students will receive their new grades.