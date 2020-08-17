THREE teenagers were arrested after stealing a car and failing to stop for police in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say officers responded to reports of a stolen car from Wellington Gardens in Ripon at around 3.10pm on Saturday (August 15), a short time later there were sightings of it being driven at speed in Boroughbridge. The car, a dark blue Ford Focus, failed to stop for officers which led to a pursuit.
The vehicle was stopped at around 4.20pm by a stinger which had been deployed on the B6265 Boroughbridge Road towards Ripon.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "The three occupants of the car ran off on foot but were located by an officer and police dog a short time later. Two 15 year old boys and one 16 year old boy were arrested and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
"Police thank many members of the public who reported sightings of the vehicle, which ultimately led to the offenders being caught and arrested.
"Anyone who saw the vehicle between around 3.10pm and 4.20pm in the Ripon and Boroughbridge area is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.
"Anyone with any information is asked to dial 101, press 1 and pass information onto the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12200141434."
