SIX new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across York, North and East Yorkshire.
Figures published today by Public Health England showed one additional case had been confirmed in the City of York Council area, taking the total number of confirmed cases there to 939.
Two extra cases had been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 2,650, and three additional cases had been confirmed by PHE in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, bringing the total to 1,675.
There were no new confirmed cases in the Ryedale, Selby or Hambleton districts.
Meanwhile, NHS England said the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust had gone another day without a patient dying after being diagnosed as suffering from Covid-19 at either of York or Scarborough Hospital, and just two patients had died at hospitals across England, both in their 80s.
