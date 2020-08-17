HOUSE hunters will be able to get a first glimpse of new luxury flats under construction in York when a show apartment is unveiled next month.

ICONA is a collection of 32 luxury flats on Redeness Street, within walking distance of the city centre.

From Tuesday, September 1, potential buyers will be given the first opportunity to check out the new apartment block with the launch of the show apartment.

Comprising of 27 two-bed homes - including three penthouse suites, one of which is already sold - and five one-bed apartments, they are being jointly launched to market by Linley & Simpson's York branch, and Croft Residential.

Starting at £220,000, the apartments offer open plan living, with the latest appliances and a communal roof terrace, offering city views.

They have been designed to maximise space and create a light and airy feel.

Onsite parking is also available along with an allocated cycle store.

The apartments are being delivered by Modernistiq Development.

David Waddington, of Linley & Simpson, said: “ICONA is a stunning development, and we are really excited that in just a few weeks we will be able to throw the covers off the show apartment.

“Modernistiq has a reputation for delivering high-quality urban properties, and ICONA is no exception. York is also fabulous setting for this, their latest, property venture. There has been a lot of interest already, particularly in the penthouses with one already being snapped up.”

One-bedroom apartments are priced from £220,000, rising to £310,000 for the two-bedroom apartments and up to £415,000 for the penthouse suites.