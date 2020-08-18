Watching the programme VJ Day 75: The Nation’s Tribute on Saturday evening reminded me of Mr Bennett.
He was the gatekeeper at the Birtley ironworks in County Durham. This was eventually bought by the American firm Caterpillar Tractor, where I started work in 1951.
Mr Bennett had been a prisoner of war with the Japanese and had worked on the Burma railway. He told me he had secretly keep a diary and hidden it under the prison wire as, if he had been caught, he would have been executed.
He survived, thousands did not, may their souls rest in peace.
Maureen Robinson, Broadway, York
