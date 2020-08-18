It was ironic to see the photograph of members of the York Cycle Campaign in the Press last Wednesday (Cycle campaign slams cash bid, August 12).
On Thursday you printed my letter about parents who ensure that children wear cycle helmets but then don’t wear helmets themselves.
Your photograph really underlines my point. Out of six cyclists in the picture, only two are wearing helmets, one of them being a young boy, apparently with a parent who has decided they can manage without head protection.
Sadly, Thursday’s paper also reported a crash involving a cyclist who was left in a critical condition after suffering serious head injuries. Why do people think they are invincible when they clearly are not?
Sarah Penn, Russell Street, York
