There are two reasons for reconsidering the decision to allow a further hotel in Piccadilly on the Swinson House site.

First, the city council now has a very good plan for improving the Castle area and the Foss bank.

I was lucky enough to take part in some of the site briefings.

This area, including Piccadilly, will be a much more important access route to the city.

We need some mixed and attractive new developments in the new Piccadilly.

The building of a line of impersonal blocks is hardly a good welcome.

The second reason is that the over development of hotels will make the central city a far less attractive place and reduce choice for residents.

York as a series of suburbs linked to a city centre made up entirely of hotels and short-let apartments is hardly the city of our dreams.

I appreciate that the planning committee may be up against constraints - but at the very least this should be the trigger for a new and more balanced approach to the York city core - to include some affordable housing.

Nick Bosanquet, Bishophill Senior, York