POLICE are investigating an alleged assault in York.
It happened on Bellfarm Avenue between 5.30pm and 6pm on Saturday and involved a man and a woman, North Yorkshire Police said.
The force is appealing for witnesses and information about the assault.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rachel Simpson, or email 000863@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200141782.
Comments are closed on this article.