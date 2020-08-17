THE York Food and Drink festival is set to go ahead this year under a new Covid safe format.

Organisers said it is in advance discussions with the York Council to run a coronavirus-safe event at the end of September.

The event is planned to last for three days instead of the usual 10 - running from September 25 until 27.

It added that the festival’s plan this year include a “Food Factory” attraction for hands-on cookery sessions for household groups and a demonstration theatre to allow York chefs to promote their businesses.

A limited number of produce stands will be available for York businesses and Yorkshire Food producers, while the festival will also create a City Food Trail in which visitors can wander through the streets and sample local produce.

There is also plans for a series of tutored tastings led by York experts.

There will be no street food or the larger bar infrastructure in Parliament Street, but it will be filled with a small bar area promoting local beer, gin and independent suppliers and an information point.

A spokesman said: “The objective is to assist the regeneration of the city’s food economy while staying COVID safe. The initiative is part of the six-month-long recovery marketing plan which is being rolled out by York Council and Make It York to support the city’s economy and protect jobs.

“Discussions are continuing with Make it York and York BID to help widen the programme in ways that would assist local businesses and remain safe.

“Signposting will direct people to the Shambles Food Court, Spark and the other Street Food offers already available in the city. The evening charity “MindFest” music event will have an online presence this year.

“The existing cafés in the city centre will continue to operate amongst the event, and numerous spaces will be created between the stands to allow plenty of circulatory space.”