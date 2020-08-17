POLICE are appealing for information to locate two wanted men believed to be in York.

Earlier today police vans, cars and a helicopter descended on Cornlands Road, Acomb, York, as part of ongoing enquiries to locate the two men.

The force said that Marley Ward, 29, and Kyle Illingworth, 29, are both wanted and are currently believed to be in York.

Ward is wanted

The force said: "Officers entered the property at 1pm. Despite a thorough search, with the assistance of a police dog, no one was located inside."

It added that both men are known to associate with each other and are both believed to be in York. Ward is wanted for recall to prison, while Illingworth is wanted on suspicion of breaching a court order.

Illingworth is also wanted by the police

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police added: "Cordons were put in place and the road closed for a time while the operation was underway. We're very grateful to members of the public for their support and patience while officers worked safely at the scene."

In a separate incident, a man in his 40s was arrested after he approached the police cordon and shouted and swore at officers. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place, and obstructing a police constable. He remains in custody at this time.

Extensive police enquiries are underway to locate them.

If you see Ward or Illingworth or know where they are, please contact North Yorkshire Police. Information can be passed by calling 101 and selecting option 1, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org