SELF-employed people can now apply for the second round of Government support grants to help them through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The grant will cover the three months to the middle of October, and is the final time the Government has said it will support the self-employed with funds.

Eligible people can claim 70 per cent of their usual income under the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS), up to a maximum of £6,570 for the three months.

Over 2.7 million people have benefitted from the scheme so far, receiving £7.8 billion Last week the Office for National Statistics reported that there were around 238,000 fewer self-employed people in the most recent quarter.

Anyone whose self-employed business has been adversely affected by coronavirus since 14 July is eligible for the scheme.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: "Our self employment income support scheme has already helped millions of hard working people, whose get up and go drive is crucial to our economy.

"It means that people’s livelihoods across the country will remain protected as we continue our economic recovery - helping them get back on their feet as we return to normal."

HMRC will contact all potentially eligible customers to advise them that they can claim for a second and final SEISS grant.

The eligibility criteria remains the same as for the first grant People need to have had trading profits of no more than £50,000, making up at least half of their total income.

The SEISS is part of a package of support for self-employed people, including Bounce Back loans, income tax deferrals, rental support, increased levels of Universal Credit, mortgage holidays and various business support schemes.

The Chancellor has also set out the government’s Plan for Jobs to support, protect and create jobs - including in the construction and housing sectors through funding to decarbonise public sector buildings and the Green Homes Grant.

Eligible customers will be informed that they will be able to make their claim for the second and final grant at any time from a specified date, until the scheme closes on 19 October 2020.

The Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed said that the Government would need to consider a second extension if there is a second wave of Covid-19.

Association chief executive Derek Cribb said: “It is now clear from the sharp drop in the number of self-employed in the UK that this vital part of the workforce has had nowhere near enough support compared to employees.

“Two-and-a-half million people claimed for SEISS between May and June – just half of the total five million self-employed in the UK. Now, as the number of self-employed has fallen sharply for the second quarter in a row, we are seeing the consequences.

“With the risk of a second wave looming, government must be ready to not only reopen SEISS, but also extend it to the desperately struggling forgotten self-employed.

"Historically, self-employed people have been essential for kickstarting the economy in recessions, but they cannot do this if they are driven out of business before they can play their part.”