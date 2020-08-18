PLANS have been unveiled for a new 32,400 sq ft office building on the edge of York city centre.

Developers North Star say the modern, high-quality offices in The Crescent will help to meet an identified need for modern, high-quality accommodation.

They say they’ve already had significant interest from rail industry companies who are wanting Grade A office space close to York railway station, despite the pandemic, and the proposal is a vote of confidence in the city’s future.

North Star, working alongside Crescent Developments (York), has lodged a planning application with City of York Council for the scheme, which involves the demolition of a vacant former malthouse building and other store structures at 9, The Crescent.

It says the design of the new building will be sympathetic to The Crescent, continuing the historic street’s height and form, and with its appearance acknowledging several distinct characteristics of the surrounding conservation area.

A spokesperson for North Star said: “Despite the current Covid situation, there is demand for high quality, well designed and spacious offices in the right location.This is a major investment in York and is a vote of confidence in the city’s future.”

Charles Storr, economy and enterprise manager at Make it York, said that even in these uncertain times, it strongly believed there was a pressing need for Grade A new offices in the city centre.

“Much of the old office accommodation has become outdated and has been repurposed for other uses, which has resulted in lack of new office space for both local companies wishing to expand and businesses looking to relocate to York,” he said.

“These proposals will build on the confidence in York city centre over recent times, following progress on York Central, planned improvements to the railway station area and other major investments in York.”

The spokesman said recent independent figures from property analysts Costar had shown that there was currently a 0.2 per cent vacancy rate for offices in the city centre, hindering existing companies expanding and preventing the relocation of other companies to York.