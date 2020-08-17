DEVELOPERS of a York housing scheme where five-bedroom homes start at £865,000 have launched the second phase to the market.

Connaught Gardens, off St. Oswald’s Road in Fulford, comprises eight bespoke four, five, and six-bedroom houses, which are being built to a high specification.

Featuring a traditional design, each house will have under-floor heating, smart home technology and security systems.

Buyers will also receive a complimentary interior design consultation.

The properties overlook the meadows and marshes of the Ings, while being close to amenities and in the catchment area for Fulford School.

Helmsley Group launched phase two of its Connaught Court development following the success of the first phase and increased activity levels in the residential housing market since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

The group originally purchased the site with planning permission in place for residential development.

Helmsley Group, which offers commercial property syndication, development finance and property development, then amended the permission to boost the developable floor area from 27,000 sq ft to 36,000 sq ft, creating space for 14 homes.

Connaught Square, the first phase, generated strong interest, with a number of homes sold prior to completion. Prices for a five-bedroom home at Connaught Square start at £865,000.

Max Reeves, development director at Helmsley Group, said: “Following the success of phase one, we are delighted to unveil Connaught Gardens, phase two of our Connaught Court development.

"High-specification new-build homes, especially of this size and quality, are hard to come by, and we anticipate that they will be very popular with the market.”

Tarnia Hudson, director at Hudson Moody, which is marketing the properties, described it as the 'most prestigious development of its kind in the Fulford area'.

“Their accessibility to the city centre and main road networks is enviable and that, coupled with the exceptionally high specification, parking and garaging provision and sizeable gardens with open aspect views, sets this exclusive development apart from the rest. We believe this development will prove to be extremely popular."