FIVE casualties have been taken to hospital after four vehicles crashed on York's outer ring road this afternoon (Monday).
It happened on the A1237 at Clifton Moor.
Inspector Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, said the road is now clear, adding: "Occupants from two vehicles have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries."
He confirmed that five people in total have been hospitalised.
There was slow moving traffic on the A1237 while emergency services dealt with the crash.
