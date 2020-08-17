A MOTORCYCLIST has died in a crash in the Yorkshire Dales.
North Yorkshire Police said it happened at about 11.55am on Saturday on the B6255 between Hawes and Ingleton.
It involved a silver Range Rover and a black Suzuki motorbike, the force added.
A spokesperson for the force said: "A 52-year-old motorcyclist was riding in a group of five riders towards Ingleton at the time of the collision. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene."
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for any witnesses to the crash or for anyone who has seen either vehicle immediately prior to the collision to come forward and contact the force.
In particular, any witnesses with dashcam or CCTV footage are asked to preserve it.
Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12200141411, or contact the officer in case TC 771 Steve James at steven.james771@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
