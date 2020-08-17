POLICE are currently attending an incident in Acomb, York.
The incident is believed to be in Cornlands Road close to York High School and police have cordoned off the street.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “A police operation is underway in Cornlands Road, York, this afternoon.
"While the operation may look dramatic, residents can be reassured that there is no risk to members of the public.
"Some roads nearby are closed while officers work safely at the scene, so we asking motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journeys.”
First York Bus service tweeted: "Due to a police incident occurring in Cornlands Road, the road is closed in both direction"
An eye-witness told The Press that two police vans are blocking each side of Cornalnds Road, and there are five further police cars present. A police helicopter is also circling above.
More to follow.
