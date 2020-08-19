AN ANTI-theft device developed in York to help sheep farmers protect their flocks from rustlers has been shortlisted for a national award.

TecTracer and Operation Bo Peep!, a unique forensic marking and tracing system, is a nominee in the sheep innovator of the year category of the British Farming Awards 2020 - to be held on October 21.

It uses raddles to ingrain thousands of coded markers into a sheep’s fleece, allowing them to be easily identified.

The science behind the TecTracer nickel dots mean that while they are almost invisible to the naked eye, they and their unique identifying codes cannot be destroyed.

The product has been developed in York by a former senior Yorkshire police detective, John Minary, an expert in forensics and crime prevention. It is used by hill farmers across the UK to protect their flocks from rustlers.

The potential of Operation Bo Peep! to make a positive change to sheep farming has been recognised by Police Scotland and the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime.

There are about 25 million sheep in the UK and a high percentage of farmers lose between ten and 15 per cent of their flocks. Findings by NFU Mutual revealed that, behind Lincolnshire and Essex, North Yorkshire was one of three counties worst affected by the cost of rural crime.

John said: “Being nominated is an accolade in its own right, and is a superb advert for the product and its crime prevention credentials. And with the judging panel coming from within the farming industry, it demonstrates the value of the product.

“Having developed a security system to protect heritage buildings from lead thieves, I was asked by North Yorkshire Police if it could be developed in the fight against rural crime.

“As a result, we created TecTracer and launched Operation Bo-Peep! which utilises a combination of forensic technologies, applied to the fleece of sheep, and a database which will identify an animal even if its ear tags have been removed.

“Used in combination, the system creates a strong deterrent against theft, provides irrefutable evidence of ownership, is low cost and quickly pays for itself. Importantly, it works.

“Where it is in use, it is cutting repeat victimisation to zero. This is not only saving farmers’ money, it also prevents duplication of efforts in having to reinvest in flocks and blood lines. It also has benefits for the wider community in helping to ensure food is sourced from safe and reliable farms.”