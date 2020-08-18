YORK singer Rebecca Newman today revealed how her husband Jay died from a sudden heart attack and that she planned to give him a fitting send off - in a firework.

As previously revealed by The Press, Jay Fewtrell was just 38 when he died suddenly at the couple’s home in Rawcliffe, York, earlier this month - despite Rebecca and paramedics administering CPR to try to save his life.

Rebecca, who has been left to raise their three-year-old son Logan, said preliminary results from the coroner revealed Jay died of a massive heart attack caused by a blood clot in his coronary artery. She added: “However, as someone without a history of heart disease, this isn’t properly explained so an investigation has been opened to determine why this happened.

“Jay didn’t drink and hated the taste of alcohol.

“He wasn’t overweight. So it looks like it really is a case of rotten luck.”

His funeral is being planned for Wednesday, September 2 at York Crematorium, with special provisions in place to accommodate Covid-19 restrictions.

Rebecca said: “His motorbike friends who went on two European tours with him want to do a ride by, so I expect they will lead it.

“He loved orange so we will be incorporating that.

“It’s such a cheerful colour.

“And sunflowers, because he liked yellow flowers and they remind me of him.”

She said she wanted the funeral to reflect his fun personality.

“He always joked that he wanted a Viking funeral - so it’s very appropriate he lived in York. But as that’s not possible he will be sent up in a firework later in the year.”