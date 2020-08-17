A NORTH Yorkshire business has acquired a rival's assets and stock, preventing two dozen possible redundancies, and expanded its premises.

Leading Solvent Supplies Ltd in Tockwith, is one of the UK's largest suppliers of solvents and chemicals and has leased an additional 16,000 sq ft of space at Marston Moor Business Park.

The company, which trades as Leading Solvents, now occupies more than 85,000 sq ft in Tockwith.

This significant expansion coincides with acquiring the assets and stock of packaged solvents distributor, Solvents With Safety (SWS) which is based at Bircotes, near Doncaster, which has prevented 24 possible redundancies.

Leading Solvents was founded in 1986 with 800 square feet of warehouse space and a small caravan as an office, near Wetherby at Walton, before expanding into a Portakabin and then moving to Tockwith in 1989.

Today Leading Solvents employs a 74-strong team and supplies a vast range of products servicing many industries, as well as household items such as window cleaning sprays and nail varnish removers.

Derek Walker, who is the managing director at Leading Solvents, said: “Marston Business Park has been our home for more than 30 years and has continually provided the space to grow.

"Although our customers are now spread throughout the UK, it remains a fantastic base, close to the A1, in a semi-rural location but easily accessible for our workforce.

“This latest expansion comes at a particularly exciting time, following the acquisition of the Bircotes facility.

"This deal gives our customers access to a wider product range than ever before, as well as enhancing our service levels.

"Crucially, increasing our footprint at Tockwith will enable us to effectively accommodate this broadened portfolio.”

Jonathan Jacob, from Leeds property consultancy Gent Visick which is marketing Marston Moor Business Park, added: “Marston Moor Business Park is strategically situated equidistant between Harrogate and York and offers high quality, modern warehouse units in a broad range of sizes.

"Leading Solvents are one of numerous companies that now provide national coverage from their base there, and we are pleased to have been involved in the latest phase of their growth."

Leading Solvents supplies to the industrial and commercial markets, ranging from automotive refinishing, paint distributors, cosmetics to the building sector.