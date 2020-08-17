A POPULAR York bar has reopened under a new name and with a new look - after a significant renovation.

The Old Bank on Lendal in York, formally known as The Graduate, has undergone a transformation worth £360,000.

The Press reported in February The pub conglomerate, The Stonegate Company had submitted a planning application to relaunch the Graduate Pub in Lendal under a new name, The Old Bank.

The pub closed on March 8 for refurbishment and due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the reopening was delayed. Now the new-look pub is welcoming customers complete with COVID-secure measures.

Spanning two floors, the new-look Old Bank has been completely transformed. Taking on a traditional look, the pub has created a warm, inviting interior with ‘Snugs’ created to enjoy a more intimate dining experience.

The pub has introduced a new food and drinks menu filled with pub-classics, including freshly-battered fish and chips where a 50p donation goes to NHS Charities Together from each sale. Other menu highlights include the increasingly popular Sunday Lunch, made from the very best fresh ingredients, where customers enjoy free top-ups of roasties, Yorkshire puddings and gravy.

The beer garden has been completely refurbished, with new furniture and an AstroTurfed lawn, making it the perfect sun trap to enjoy drinks with friends and family. The addition of heat lamps and lights extend those summer and autumn visits long into the night.

Sport is high on the agenda with 25 TV-screens, 2 projector-screens as well as a 70-inch outdoor screen making it the best place to watch sport in York. All fixture information can be found on Stonegate’s dedicated sports app, We Love Sport. Sports fans will also be able to use the app to book a table at the Old Bank.

There is a new General Manager at the helm, Adam Johnson, who has been part of the Stonegate family for ten years, most recently working at the Mailbox in Lincoln. Adam has participated in Stonegate’s multi-award-winning Training and Development Programme, completing the full Albert’s Theory of Progression programme.

Adam said: “I am excited for the Old Bank to be finally open, it has been a long journey to this point. The pub is unrecognisable and has had an incredible transformation – from its new-look to our service proposition, it is a brand new experience.

“We are currently part of the Eat Out To Help Out scheme, where customers will receive a 50 per cent discount on food and soft drinks. Unlike some other eateries, we have not put a £10 cap on our discount, which makes The Old Bank the perfect eating spot for everyone in and around York. I can’t wait to welcome customers, old and new, and show everyone this amazing new pub.”

To book a table and to find more information about The Old Bank’s participants in the Eat Out To Help Out scheme, as well as details on the pub’s COVID-secure measures in place, please visit: https://www.greatukpubs.co.uk/the-old-bank-york