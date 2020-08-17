A MAN has been charged with attempted robbery after an incident in York.
As The Press reported at the time, North Yorkshire Police were called at about 8.45pm on Friday (August 14) to the Nunnery Lane area of the city.
A spokesman for the force said: "The victim said he had been threatened by a man with a knife who demanded money in Victor Street. The victim refused, and the man ran off."
Officers attended immediately, and arrested a 43-year-old man at an address in Dale Street in connection with the incident.
He was subsequently charged with attempted robbery and threatening a person with a knife.
He is due to appear at York Magistrates Court this morning.
Comments are closed on this article.