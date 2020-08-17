YORK passengers are being urged not to travel to London by train on the first weekend of September because no trains will be running in and out of King's Cross.
Network Rail says its engineers will be carrying out essential work on Saturday September 5 and Sunday September 6 towards the re-opening of a disused railway tunnel near the station, which will allow more trains to enter and exit it.
Work will also take place to renew the tracks to certain platforms, make improvements to the signalling at the station and strengthen Camden Sewer which runs beneath the tracks, bringing smoother journeys for passengers.
It said people who need to travel to London from the north on the East Coast Main Line will need to change trains at Peterborough onto Thameslink services, which will run to St Pancras International on the Saturday and to Finsbury Park on the Sunday
The work is part of a £1.2billion East Coast Upgrade, which will deliver improved reliability and punctuality for passengers and ensure the route has the capacity to deal with future passenger volumes.