POLICE were called to a gathering of about 30 young people in a wood near York.
Officers were contacted by a concerned member of the public about a "large meeting of youths" in Westfield Wood, Haxby, on Friday evening, York North Police said on Facebook.
They explained: "We arrived at 7.35pm to find a group of approximately 30 youths with a bonfire and evidence of a large quantity of alcohol.
"Before most of the group scattered one decided to throw a bottle towards our officers, and luckily it missed."
York North Police urged parents to check where their children are:
"Please ring your child up and ask them where they are. You may think you know where they are but a group of 30 children with alcohol and lighting fires belong to somebody.
"Do you want your children hanging around with people who throw bottles at people?"
