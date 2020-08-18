A NEW summer event will be hosted in North Yorkshire later this month, with a series of live outdoor performances.

Sounds in the Grounds, will bring internationally-renowned bands to the grounds of two North Yorkshire stately homes – Scampston Hall near Malton and Ripley Castle near Harrogate.

Performers that will be on show include The Bootleg Beatles, ABBA MANIA, A Country Night in Nashville, the New York Brass Band and Beyond the Barricade.

In full compliance with Covid-19 safety guidelines, audiences can enjoy the concerts from their designated picnic patch for up to six people, socially distanced from others but close enough to share the fun.

The picnic patches will be defined by painted lines in the 1888-capacity grass arena within the grounds, with views of the stately home.

Organiser, James Cundall, said: “Sounds in the Grounds offers the opportunity to get together and enjoy a fun night of live music in a stunning setting in a socially distanced way.

“Whether you prefer the swinging 60s or showstoppers, platforms or cowboy boots, I hope we have something for everyone.

“Importantly, it’s an opportunity for musicians and technicians to showcase their talent again after weeks of inactivity during lockdown.”

Visitors will need to bring their own chairs, and can bring a picnic, although the venue advise leaving tables at home for space reasons. Food and drink stalls will also be available at both concert venues.

The gigs will be held over August Bank Holiday weekend at Scampston Hall and the first weekend of September at Ripley Castle.

Tickets are on sale now and start at £59, for a standard picnic patch for two people. Tickets can be purchased at: https://bit.ly/2Y0gQ6M