A YOUNG man offered a child who didn’t know him money for sex, York Magistrates Court heard.

Mahmood Khan, prosecuting, said Ben Richard Andrew Cuttle, 20, contacted the 12-year-old girl via Facebook.

“I will give you money and pay you if you want to have sex,” he messaged her.

But unknown to him, the girl had told her mother a strange man had contacted her and the offer message was received by the mother not the child.

Cuttle, 20, of Tang Hall Lane, York, pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child.

His solicitor Graham Parkin said Cuttle, who lives on benefits, would never have been able to carry out the transaction.

“He offered far more money than he had,” said the solicitor.

District judge Adrian Lower praised the girl for being sensible.

“I am afraid there are many young people who don’t have the presence of mind, don’t tell a mother and end up getting groomed and getting engaged in totally inappropriate sexual behaviour at a young age,” he said.

He gave Cuttle a two-year community order with a 90-day sex offender treatment programme, 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work.

He also put him on the sex offenders register for five years and made him subject to a sexual harm prevention order allowing police to monitor his online activities and restrict his access to girls under 16 years of age, also for five years.

Mr Parkin said Cuttle was isolated socially.

Mr Khan said the mother told Cuttle the girl he thought he was contacting was 12 years old, but he still made the offer.