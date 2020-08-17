A MAN was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A64.
Police were called to the collision near Huttons Ambo, close to Malton, at about 3.25pm on Sunday.
Fire and ambulance crews and an air ambulance also attended the scene.
It involved a Volkswagen Transporter and a Renault Megane, North Yorkshire Police said.
The force confirmed that one man, the driver of the Megane, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.
The crash blocked the road in both directions, causing long jams.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12200142163.
