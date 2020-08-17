A NORTH Yorkshire currency trader who repeatedly had cannabis with him when out driving has been banned from the roads.
Sam John Walters, 21, had taken the drug befor driving on January 12 and had more of the drug in his car boot, said Joanne Markham, prosecuting at York Magistrates Court.
Three months later, when police stopped him again, driving the same car in a different part of North Yorkshire, they found more cannabis.
Walters had been banned for drug driving in September 2018 and was given a community order for driving whilst disqualified in January 2020.
Walters, of Hillside Close, Hillam, near Selby, pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing cannabis and one of drug driving.
The community order was revoked and he was given a new community order for 18 months for his most recent offences and the driving while disqualified offence.
The new order had 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work. He was also banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay a £90 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
For Walters, Richard Minion said: “Until recently he had an extremely profitable job as a self-employed currency trader.”
But since earlier this year, Walters’ life had fallen apart.
He had lost his accommodation and was distanced from his family. He had recently left London and come to North Yorkshire.
In January he had been unaware that he had been disqualified under the totting-up system in addition to the drug driving ban.
