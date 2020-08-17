YORK is among the top three best value places in the UK to have a staycation.
A study by online bingo firm, Tombola, looked at public green space, budget-value hotels and attractions and the number of tourists and individuals in the location at destinations across the UK. The cities were then given a score out of 10 and ranked.
Newcastle topped the leader board for the best-value UK destination with York coming in second and having the best value destination for public space, budget value hotels and attractions overall.
It found that Stratford-upon-Avon offers the most public parks, gardens and outdoor play areas – allowing Brits to social distance on their staycation.
