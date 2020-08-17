A HOLIDAY park has been given permission to expand in a move which is expected to create new jobs.

East Yorkshire’s Hornsea Leisure Park has been given the green light to expand its existing park with 154 additional static pitches for caravan and lodge development, a new residents' club with bar and a children's play area.

The plan from Shorewood Leisure Group was submitted with support from Savills, and was unanimously approved, including a new park manager’s home, storage shed and additional car parking.

In a timely boost to the local economy, the expansion is expected to create 12 jobs, with a mix of full and part time roles.

As part of the application, Savills presented the economic benefits equating to between £2,200 to £5,500 per day of visitor spend off site during peak months, depending on the level of occupancy. This, together with evidence on archaeology and transport, was key to securing a positive decision.

Martin Bonner, associate planning director at Savills Newcastle, said: “We are delighted to have secured planning permission for the expansion of Hornsea Leisure Park. The domestic ‘staycation’ market has seen significant growth in the last decade and the importance of supporting UK tourism has been brought sharply into focus within recent months. The improvements not only enhance the quality of the existing park but will make a notable contribution toward supporting the local economy.”

Neil Willson, managing director at Shorewood Leisure Group, adds: “Shorewood Leisure Group are delighted to have secured this expansion to Hornsea Leisure Park which has come at a very crucial time for the UK holiday sector and wider economy. With easing of ‘lockdown’ restrictions at the beginning of July and ongoing implications with international travel from Covid-19, we have experienced heightened demand from families who have either purchased a static caravan, a decision to holiday in the UK for the foreseeable future or hired a caravan to enjoy their 2020 holidays.

"The expansion at Hornsea Leisure Park will not only allow us to assist in meeting the anticipated increased demand to holiday in the UK, it will, importantly make a vital contribution to the economy of Hornsea as businesses continue to deal with the on-going implications of Covid-19."