A WOMAN was taken to hospital after a crash involving three vehicles on the A64 this morning (Monday).
It happened near Barton le Willows, between York and Malton, at about 7.50am.
Lane one westbound was closed for a short time to protect emergency services working at the scene.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "There are not believed to have been any serious injuries. One woman was taken to hospital as a precaution."
The road was fully reopened by 9am.
