A MAN who stalked a woman despite a court order banning him from having any contact with her has been jailed.

Bradley Richard Hunter, 26, made 66 calls to the victim between 9pm on July 10 and 11.50am the next day, said Susan Evans, prosecuting.

None of the calls gave the sender's ID, but when she answered one of them, the woman recognised his voice.

Hunter continued to make calls, including one correctly telling her which shop she was in when she was out shopping on July 11, and sent her messages by Facebook.

“She was petrified of him,” said the prosecutor. “He was unpredictable and she believed he was capable of harming her.”

On another occasion, Hunter attacked a man she was talking to in a pub.

Hunter was on magistrates' court bail at the time for attacking her and giving her facial injuries, York Crown Court heard.

Jailing him for 17 months, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said the circumstances of the attack on the woman showed he was a coward.

Hunter, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stalking, causing the woman actual bodily harm, assaulting the man and posting private photographs of her without her consent on Facebook.

For him, Laura Addy said: "He is wholly embarrassed and ashamed of what he has done."

He had lost his groundworker business when the country went into lockdown and at the end of June had been briefly admitted to a psychiatric unit after he took an overdose.

Ms Evans said as a police officer took the woman's first statement against him, Hunter made "numerous" calls to her.

"She appeared visibly affected by the calls she was receiving and ignoring from the defendant," she said.