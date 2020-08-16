FOUR men have been arrested after a man was left with potentially life-threatening injuries following an assault.
Humberside Police said officers attended a property in Marshall Avenue, Bridlington at 7.40pm on Saturday, where a man was found to have sustained serious and potentially life-threatening injuries following an assault at the property.
"Four men have been arrested and remain in custody at this time," said a spokesperson.
Senior Investigating officer Christine Calvert said she wanted to reassure the local community that she believed this was an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.
“The four men that have been arrested will be questioned about the incident and I would appeal for anyone that has information about the incident to contact us," she said.
"Anyone with information that would help with our investigation is asked to call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 511 of 15 August 2020."