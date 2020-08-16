A BREWERY has been recognised for its award-winning Milk Stout by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) landmark competition.
Black Sheep Brewery was awarded Gold at SIBA’s first ever National Digital Beer Awards, in the Best Dark Beer up to 4.4 per cent category.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions the awards were moved online, with judging taking place via video call.
Each judging ‘table’ was captained by a trained beer sommelier and they followed internationally recognised guidelines around beer style, colour, aroma and flavour.
Rob Theakston, managing director of Black Sheep Brewery, said: “This is a major event for all independent breweries in the UK and features many top brewers, so we are very proud of this latest prestigious award success.”
Black Sheep’s Milk Stout is brewed with lactose and a malt blend that offers drinkers a creamy stout with notes of chocolate, vanilla and coffee, with a sweet taste.
Previously, it was only available in cask but production was scaled up to include a 500ml bottled format as Black Sheep secured a national listing with Tesco.
