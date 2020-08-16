THE latest figures confirm that there have been no further cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area, but there have been 12 in North Yorkshire.
The figures from Public Health England confirm that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area remains at 938.
However, the total number of cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area has increased by 12, from 2,636 to 2,648.
There have been no further cases recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire, as the total remains at 1,672.
There have been a total of 318,484 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK, 275,200 of which have been in England.
These figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.