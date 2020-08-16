THERE is currently stand still traffic on the A64 near Malton after a two vehicle collision.
The incident occurred at around 3.15pm today.
One man was injured and trapped in the car, as his feet were stuck under the pedals. He has now been cut free by fire crews.
The two other people involved in the other car were under the care of paramedics as fire crews arrived.
One police van and three ambulances were on the scene.
The road is fully blocked and officers are now at the scene putting local diversions in place.
* A64 road closure ALERT* Emergency services are on scene dealing with a serious RTC on A64 just west of Malton - road fully blocked. Officers are at scene putting local diversions in place. Please be patient while we deal— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) August 16, 2020
Comments are closed on this article.