A MAN was cut free from a car by firefighters after a crash on the A64 near Malton.
The two vehicle collision, which happened at about 3.15pm, blocked the road in both directions, causing long jams.
One man was injured and trapped in his car, as his feet were stuck under the pedals but was cut free by fire crews.
The two other people involved in the other car were under the care of paramedics as fire crews arrived.
One police van and three ambulances were on the scene.
* A64 road closure ALERT* Emergency services are on scene dealing with a serious RTC on A64 just west of Malton - road fully blocked. Officers are at scene putting local diversions in place. Please be patient while we deal— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) August 16, 2020
Comments are closed on this article.