A MAN was cut free from a car by firefighters after a crash on the A64 near Malton.

The two vehicle collision, which happened at about 3.15pm, blocked the road in both directions, causing long jams.

One man was injured and trapped in his car, as his feet were stuck under the pedals but was cut free by fire crews.

The two other people involved in the other car were under the care of paramedics as fire crews arrived.

One police van and three ambulances were on the scene.