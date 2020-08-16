THE latest figures confirm that there have been no further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The figures from NHS England confirm that the total number of deaths related to the virus within the York trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been no further deaths recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further two people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,458.
Patients were aged between 89 and 91 years old. Both had known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.