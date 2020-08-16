A HEADTEACHER in York has hit out at the Government after it has been revealed that A-Level results have been downgraded from predictions.
John Tomsett, head at Huntington School, has described the process as a "farce," on Twitter, as it has been announced that 36 per cent of A-Level results have been downgraded from the predicted grades the teacher gave them.
The head shared his thoughts on Twitter:
Neither A-level nor GCSE students were able to sit public exams this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands of teenagers were left angered after their predicted grades were downgraded by the regulator’s “moderation” algorithm, leaving many missing out on their first-choice universities.
It has also been announced earlier today that A-level students who feel let down by a “ridiculous and insane,” marking system are launching legal action against England’s exam regulator Ofqual.
