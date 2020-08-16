DURING the pandemic, people across the county have been lifted up and supported by an army of local volunteers.
The volunteers have supported in any way that they can, from delivering food and prescriptions to simply being a friendly face.
Despite lockdown measures lifting, this support will carry on to help people back into normal life.
The 23 community support organisations North Yorkshire County Council has worked with across the county during the pandemic are turning their attentions to getting people eased back into normal day-to-day life with confidence.
Gary Fielding, corporate director for strategic resources, said: “The effort volunteers on the ground have gone to during the pandemic is fantastic.
“The community spirit we’ve seen during the unprecedented circumstances of Covid-19 has been one major success.”
Through teamwork and togetherness in the community, volunteers have ensured no-one slips through the cracks during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Anyone who needs to arrange help can contact the County Council’s customer service centre on 01609 780780, seven days a week between 8am and 5.30pm.