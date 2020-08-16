A SINGER songwriter is offering to play socially distanced gigs in the gardens of fans as he is unable to play gigs through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Alistair Griffin, 42, has decided that if his fans can't come to watch him, he will bring the music to them.
With music venues closed and social distancing restrictions in place, the musician has created the 'Tour of Social Distance', where he will travel up and down the country to put on shows in gardens, front drives and patios.
Alistair has asked fans to put in requests online for a gig to fill in the tour dates he has set. Those who apply will be entered in to a draw in which gigs will be selected at random.
Throughout the lockdown, Alistair has been playing live sessions on Facebook, performing acoustic sets.