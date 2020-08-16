RESIDENTS from a care home in York enjoyed a beach-themed party together, after their original trip had to be cancelled.

Staff from Rosevale Residential Care Home, located in the Wigginton area, organised the party to keep the resident’s spirits high.

They made a ‘surf shack’, put together by residents of the local area which included gazebos and a number of inflatables, which all fit the theme, such as sea creatures and rafts.

They also made a small fake beach in the corner of the party with a sand pit.

Sarah Fearn, a member of staff from the care home, said: “It was such a great day.

“It was like being on a real beach, it rained a little but that didn’t spoil the fun.”

The residents were also provided with some animal entertainment, as one of the resident’s family, who own Wigginton Farm Shop, brought along a donkey for those involved to pet.

Everyone at the party enjoyed “delicious,” fish and chips, which they bought in from Eric Banners in New Earswick

After this, sweet treats were on offer from an ice cream van, which came to the car park to be a part of the party.

While all of this was going on, singer, Paula Marie, was also performing a range of ‘seaside’ songs.

One resident, Marjorie, was sadly unable to attend the original beach party due to feeling unwell.

However, Sarah Fearn organised a mini-party for her a few days later. Marjorie was so pleased that she started to cry with happiness as she said it made her “feel a part of the day.”

Sarah said: “She was able to dip her feet in the sand and eat ice cream and enjoy a home made cocktail.

“She told her son that she had had the best afternoon ever.”

Rosevale care home dates back to the 1800’s and has space for 44 residents.