YORK Lib Dems are urging the Government to put students first after they were awarded lower A-Level grades then predicted.

Councillor Ian Cuthbertson has responded to news that in England 36 per cent of A-level entries have been awarded a lower grade than teachers predicted and 3 per cent were down two grades

The Liberal Democrat executive member for children, young people and education, said: "It is important that we recognise the effort and dedication that pupils have put in to their courses over the last two years.

"Despite the current challenges, I hope our students are able to use their results as a stepping stone to the next phase of their lives, whether it’s university, work, apprenticeship or another opportunity.

"We have seen excellent results across the city with an increase in average point scores, which again puts York well above the national average results reported."

Cllr Cuthbetson then went on to say: "If the Government continues to refuse to put its trust in teachers' predictions, it must ensure every pupil has the chance to appeal their grades directly and, at no cost, to present evidence which reflects their performance and progress.

"Ministers must also provide clear guidance on how re-sits will work and must encourage universities and other settings to be flexible where necessary

"Whilst considerable concern also remains over the impact of the moderation on GCSE results, we will continue to work with York’s education providers, parents and students to offer as much support as possible in these challenging times."