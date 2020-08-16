POLICE arrested a drink driver last night after a near collision with an officer.
North Yorkshire Police made the arrest in the Haxby area of York yesterday evening.
After speaking with the driver of the vehicle, it was discovered that they were five times over the drink driving limit.
North Yorkshire Police announced this on Twitter.
While in Haxby on #opliberate one of our officers was nearly hit by an oncoming vehicle. After speaking with the driver, they were arrested for being 5 times over the limit . #opattention #donotdrinkanddrive pic.twitter.com/r5T7ToGEKj— NPT York North (@NPTyorknorth) August 15, 2020
